The Super Soph: ASU's Juarez hurling her way into the history books

It probably wasn’t the most unreasonable slight, but it certainly fueled a 14-year-old girl at the time – and maybe still does.

ASU sophomore Giselle “G” Juarez stands near the bullpen at Farrington Stadium and recalls to the day as a freshman in high school when she was told she wasn’t good enough to pitch.

“It drove me so much,” said Juarez who ended up transferring schools.

”Getting told no made me want to prove them wrong and the next year I went to state.”

No need to rehash all the details from five years ago, but Juarez ended up pitching at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 2018, Juarez, following in the footsteps of her childhood idol former ASU pitcher Dallas Escobedo, is one of the most dominant pitchers in all of college softball.

“I actually have a photo with me and Dallas when I was younger,” said Juarez. “Last year when she was here, I took a picture of her with me in my uniform. It was cool to see that transition.”

Entering this weekend, Juarez is 19-3 with an ERA of 0.88 – one of the 10 best ERA’s in the country. Juarez leads the Pac-12 in strikeouts and leads the entire country in shutouts with 10. In April, she became only the 2nd player in history win four consecutive Pac-12 pitcher of the week honors.

A 6-1 lefty with what she calls, ‘spin’, Juarez was born with talent but made her mark on the Arizona club circuit with a work ethic that still defines her today.

“She has the work ethic,” said ASU head coach Trisha Ford. “I always tell G, the game always knows. And with her, the game knows. She puts in the time.”

The ASU softball team is currently 35-9 and ranked 8th in the country. Juarez is hoping she and her teammates can reach the College World Series next month – something Sun Devil softball hasn’t achieved since 2013.

“Going the College World Series – I think that’s my dream,” said Juarez. “I want to bring that tradition back and that legacy back.”

