Wrong-way driver charged with super extreme DUI out of jail

A woman accused of driving the wrong way on the Loop 202 and arrested for super extreme DUI is now out of jail.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers pulled over 24-year-old Yvonne Christina Cruze near Third and Oak streets in Phoenix in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 18.

A field breath test showed an estimated blood alcohol concentration of 0.222 according to court paperwork. That is nearly three times the minimum legal threshold for a DUI charge. According to Arizona law, a BAC between 0.15 and 0.19 is designated as extreme DUI, while anything 0.20 or higher is super extreme DUI.

“I gave some consideration to prohibiting you from driving at all but again, but I’m not going to order that because I’m giving a fair amount of weight to the fact that you have never before been arrested," the judge at Cruze's initial court appearance said.

Arizona's Family talked to a truck driver who had a close call with Cruze.

Greg Coplan was taking a load of food from Tolleson to Mesa on the Loop 202 near 40th Street when he saw headlights in the lane to the left of him. The wrong-way driver was about to collide with a car next to him. Coplan had to swerve right to give the other car enough room to get out of the way.

“I got two trailers behind me and easily swerving or something could roll over," he explained. "If there was a car, if there happened to be a car in the lane next to me where I couldn’t have swerved over, those two would’ve hit head-on."

“It was very close,” he added. “When I think back ..., it makes me more upset. At the time, you just react. ...It was a pretty dangerous situation.”

Coplan feels lucky to be alive and is thankful nobody was hurt. It was about 6 miles from where he saw Cruze to where she was arrested.

“It could’ve been a heck of a lot worse … easily,” he said.

That said, he can’t understand why wrong-way driving is a continuing problem in Arizona.

“They’re not just taking their own lives into their hands when they do that,” said Coplan. “They’re endangering a lot of other people.”

According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, there have been 22 wrong-way crashes so far this year. Of those, four were deadly; nine people were killed.

Graves said there have been 36 wrong-way DUI arrests.

