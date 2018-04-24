Good deed! Bikers stop traffic to help woman cross street in Mesa

With all the negative things happening in the world these days, it's nice to see some folks doing good and lending a hand to someone in need.

A trio of motorcyclists is making news with their heartwarming actions.

Three motorcyclists stopped traffic at a busy Mesa, Arizona intersection Sunday afternoon to help a woman cross the street.

On Sunday, April 22, Patrick Patterson, Eduardo Plascenia and Damon Pruit, were rising their motorcycles near 8th Avenue and Alama School Road when they noticed an elderly woman trying to cross the street against the light.

Video captured from Patterson's helmet shows the three bikers circling around the woman to give her safe passage across the street.

The video shows the woman giving a wave to the riders as she made it safely to the other side.

