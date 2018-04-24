Road trip! Great Nat'l Parks a days drive from Phoenix

Many of us have been to the Grand Canyon, Arizona's crown jewel and one of the most popular parks in the country. But what are some other national parks worth visiting in the region? (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

But what are some other national parks worth visiting in the region?

Here's a list of some great national parks all within about a days drive from Phoenix.

Utah

Bryce Canyon: This national park is a 7-hour drive from Phoenix and is known for its red hoodoos, the tall weathered rock.

One of the more famous sites within the park is Bryce Amphitheater. It's filled with pink and red hoodoos and castles. It's easy to get to, just southwest of the park's visitor center.

Zion: This beautiful park is a 6-hour drive north of Phoenix and has some stunning canyons. If you are a fan of long scenic hikes along waterways, this is a great place to visit. Check out the Emerald Pools Trail for sculpted rocks and majestic pools.

New Mexico

White Sands: White Sands is technically a national monument but there are some folks working to get it national park status. It is a 7-hour drive and it's known for it's rolling white gypsum dunes. Visitors will take pictures of that bright white sand that shows a stark contrast to the blue New Mexico sky.

Carlsbad Caverns: While you are in the Land of Enchantment, pay a visit to Carlsbad Caverns! This spot is known for its ancient and majestic caves. There's more than 100 of them!

California

Joshua Tree: It's more than just a name of a U2 album. Joshua Tree National Park is a large park knows for, of course, the Joshua Tree. It's also known for its rugged desert landscape and the dark night sky. Some of the darkest in Southern California!

Yosemite: If there is a national park you must visit, this is it! The gem of the Sierra Nevada mountain range is about a 10-hour drive from Phoenix. It is known for it's massive and ancient trees as wells as the iconic Yosemite Valley and Yosemite Falls. There is tons of wildlife and more trail than you could hike in half a lifetime!

Honorable mention

Death Valley National Park, California

Sequoia National Park, California

Arches National Park, Utah

