MCSO: Human remains found at Canyon Lake

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says that human remains were discovered at Canyon Lake on Monday.

MCSO is not able to identify the body or say whether it belongs to missing kayaker Omar Linares.

Linares, was kayaking with friends at Canyon Lake back in February when his kayak capsized and he fell into the water.

High winds and rough waters pushed his friends away from the area and they were not able to help Linares.

MCSO divers later searched the area extensively not able to recover his body.

MCSO says the human remains were located Monday, April 23, just after 1 p.m. floating in the channel east of the main bay of Canyon Lake where the searches for Linares had been conducted.

"Unfortunately, due to advanced levels of decomposition and maceration of the skin, as a result to prolonged submersion in water, the remains were not visually identifiable, and cannot confirm anything yet until after the Medical Examiner conducts their exams for positive identification of the recovered body," said MCSO in an email

