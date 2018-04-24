Polenta Fries & Safron Risotto

Recipe courtesy of Lauren Smith, Sous Chef at The Sicilian Butcher

Polenta Fries:

4 cups of polenta

3 1/4 cup water

3 1/4 cup of milk

3 T of salt (more or less to taste)

1/4 cup of butter

1/4 cup of grated parmesan

Add polenta, water, milk, and salt to a pot on medium heat.

Whisk this mixture consistently, reaching the outer edges and bottom to avoid sticking, until it begins to thicken. About 5-6 minutes.

Once the mixture sticks to the back of a spoon, add cubed butter and parmesan. Taste and add seasoning to taste. (Garlic, red pepper flake, etc.)

Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread mixture evenly across the pan.

Allow mixture to set fully in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

Once set, slice polenta into desired length and width for fries.

Fry in canola oil until golden brown.

Risotto:

1 1/4 cup arborio rice

1/4 cup of dry white wine

2 teaspoons of saffron

3/4 cup of chopped yellow onion

1 T of olive oil

About 6-7 cups of chicken broth (or vegetable broth) heated through

1/4 cup of mascarpone cheese

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt to taste

Combine saffron and white wine and set aside.

Lightly saute onion with olive oil until soft. On medium heat, add rice and combine with onions. Add wine and saffron mixture and cook until all liquid is absorbed.

Add about a cup of chicken broth at a time, stirring consistently until all liquid is cooked out. Cook until rice is tender and creamy, about 10 minutes. Stir in parmesan and mascarpone cheese, add salt to taste.