5 students eat pot gummy bears at Sonoran Trails Middle School

Five students ate marijuana gummy bears at school last Monday, according to Dr. Debbi Burdick, the Superintendent of the Cave Creek Unified School District

It happened at Sonoran Trails Middle School, near 56th Street and Dynamite Boulevard.

The kids reportedly got the gummy bears from a fellow student at lunchtime.

No students were taken to the hospital.

The school was notified of the incident the next day.

It's unknown the ages or grades of the students involved.

Sonoran Trails is a 7-8 grade middle school.

The school is actively investigating the incident and so far no students have been disciplined.

