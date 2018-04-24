Military aircraft crash-lands at Lake Havasu City Airport; pilot OK

A military aircraft crash landed at the Lake Havasu City Airport Tuesday.

An F-16C assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing diverted and attempted to land at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, Lake Havasu City, Ariz. at approximately 10:35 a.m. during a routine training flight.

During landing, the aircraft departed the prepared surface and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.

The pilot is in good condition and is being transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.