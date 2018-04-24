3 On Your Side

Senior citizen waiting for $300 prepaid card from Cox

Elizabeth Dehler and his son they were promised a $300 gift card from Cox and it still hasn't arrived. (Source: 3TV) Elizabeth Dehler and his son they were promised a $300 gift card from Cox and it still hasn't arrived. (Source: 3TV)
They were told they had to have had Cox for 90 days to qualify. Bob and his mom tried to explain they’ve had Cox more than 90 days. (Source: 3TV) They were told they had to have had Cox for 90 days to qualify. Bob and his mom tried to explain they’ve had Cox more than 90 days. (Source: 3TV)
Elizabeth Dehler just moved to Arizona recently to be closer to family members like her son, Bob, who lives right next door.

“I'm a New Yorker and re-transplanted to Arizona," Elizabeth said as she laughed.

And this New Yorker loves her TV, particularly sports. So, when Elizabeth received an advertisement from Cox offering a $100 prepaid card if she subscribed, it got not only her attention but her son’s attention as well.

So, the two of them got on the phone at the same time and ordered service from a Cox representative. The two say they were on the line simultaneously so they both understood the offer properly.

"I thought she was going to get a $100 gift card, which is what it said on the offer,” Bob told 3 On Your Side. “And, the guy we spoke to, Jose on the phone, said, 'No, no, no. You don't just get a $100 gift card. You qualify for a $300 gift card.' I was like, even better!"

That's because Bob and his mom upgraded to a Cox bundling package and also added a sports package.

Since they were ordering a bigger package, the two were told the prepaid card increased in value to $300.

"I made him repeat it like three times. 'So, we're getting a $300 gift card?'" Bob told 3 On Your Side. "‘Yes, $300.' I wrote it all down, who [sic] I spoke to and what time I spoke to him."

But that was back in early January and more than three months later Bob's mom still doesn't have that $300 prepaid card.

And when she calls, she claims she gets nowhere.

“Are you fed up?” Gary Harper asked her.

“Absolutely, because now it's gotten to the point where I have called so many times and I get a different reason as to why I haven't received my Visa card," Elizabeth replied.

The two of them even called Cox when 3 On Your Side was inside their home and once again, they say they heard a completely new explanation as to why their $300 prepaid card hasn't arrived. This time they were told they had to have had Cox for 90 days to qualify. Bob and his mom tried to explain they’ve had Cox more than 90 days. Still, the representative said, "Then after the 90 days is complete, is when the card is processed and sent out which can then take two to four weeks to get to the customer."

3 On Your Side got involved and we got ahold of Cox to investigate the matter. As soon as we did, Elizabeth says the company's executive department contacted her and apologized. She says Cox then told her to expect her $300 prepaid card within the next three to 10 days.

This mother and son say they're happy to hear the matter is on its way to being resolved. 

“We saw something from Cox in the mail. We said, 'Oh, maybe that gift card is in there!' Nope. It was the bill. They have no problem sending the bill because it comes every month on time, but the gift card never shows up," Elizabeth said.

3 On Your Side will stay on top of the issue. When Elizabeth receives her $300 prepaid Visa card, we’ll let you know in a follow-up report.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

