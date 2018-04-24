Senior citizen waiting for $300 prepaid card from Cox

They were told they had to have had Cox for 90 days to qualify. Bob and his mom tried to explain they’ve had Cox more than 90 days. (Source: 3TV)

Elizabeth Dehler and his son they were promised a $300 gift card from Cox and it still hasn't arrived. (Source: 3TV)

Elizabeth Dehler just moved to Arizona recently to be closer to family members like her son, Bob, who lives right next door.

“I'm a New Yorker and re-transplanted to Arizona," Elizabeth said as she laughed.

And this New Yorker loves her TV, particularly sports. So, when Elizabeth received an advertisement from Cox offering a $100 prepaid card if she subscribed, it got not only her attention but her son’s attention as well.

So, the two of them got on the phone at the same time and ordered service from a Cox representative. The two say they were on the line simultaneously so they both understood the offer properly.

"I thought she was going to get a $100 gift card, which is what it said on the offer,” Bob told 3 On Your Side. “And, the guy we spoke to, Jose on the phone, said, 'No, no, no. You don't just get a $100 gift card. You qualify for a $300 gift card.' I was like, even better!"

That's because Bob and his mom upgraded to a Cox bundling package and also added a sports package.

Since they were ordering a bigger package, the two were told the prepaid card increased in value to $300.

"I made him repeat it like three times. 'So, we're getting a $300 gift card?'" Bob told 3 On Your Side. "‘Yes, $300.' I wrote it all down, who [sic] I spoke to and what time I spoke to him."

But that was back in early January and more than three months later Bob's mom still doesn't have that $300 prepaid card.

And when she calls, she claims she gets nowhere.

“Are you fed up?” Gary Harper asked her.

“Absolutely, because now it's gotten to the point where I have called so many times and I get a different reason as to why I haven't received my Visa card," Elizabeth replied.

The two of them even called Cox when 3 On Your Side was inside their home and once again, they say they heard a completely new explanation as to why their $300 prepaid card hasn't arrived. This time they were told they had to have had Cox for 90 days to qualify. Bob and his mom tried to explain they’ve had Cox more than 90 days. Still, the representative said, "Then after the 90 days is complete, is when the card is processed and sent out which can then take two to four weeks to get to the customer."

3 On Your Side got involved and we got ahold of Cox to investigate the matter. As soon as we did, Elizabeth says the company's executive department contacted her and apologized. She says Cox then told her to expect her $300 prepaid card within the next three to 10 days.

This mother and son say they're happy to hear the matter is on its way to being resolved.

“We saw something from Cox in the mail. We said, 'Oh, maybe that gift card is in there!' Nope. It was the bill. They have no problem sending the bill because it comes every month on time, but the gift card never shows up," Elizabeth said.

3 On Your Side will stay on top of the issue. When Elizabeth receives her $300 prepaid Visa card, we’ll let you know in a follow-up report.

