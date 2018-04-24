18-year-old shooting victim walks into hospital & dies; police search for suspect

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot an 18-year-old man.

The victim has been identified as Joe Acosta.

Police say Acosta walked into a west Valley hospital just before noon Monday with a gunshot wound, but he died a short time later.

Police believe the shooting happened near 64th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers searched the area and found an abandoned property where several stolen cars and evidence of the shooting was recovered.

Officers are searching for a suspect in this case and are asking that anyone with information call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness, at 480-WITNESS.

