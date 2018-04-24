3 injured after crash involving school bus, 2 cars in Phoenix

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters are investigating a crash involving a school bus and two cars.

The crash happened near Dunlap and 42nd avenues.

Six people were on the bus, including the driver.

The bus was reportedly from the Litchfield Elementary School District.

Three children and three adults on the bus have been evaluated and none of them are injured and will not be transported.

An adult male in his 30s who was in a vehicle involved in the accident was transported in critical condition to a local trauma center.

Two other adults in the other vehicle have been transported in serious but stable condition.

