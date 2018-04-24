As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, April 24

W Scottsdale Thrive- Featuring Elite Trainer Ryan Read

Fitness Expert Ryan Read Ryan is one of the most elite trainers in Scottsdale, most notably known for his guide called, "Thrivn with Ryan Read-12 Week Booty Workout & Nutrition Guide." After Ryan released this guide, women began sharing their incredible results and transformations online. His social media following grew to 47.5 K followers and his demand for the guides increased drastically. Ryan is now known worldwide and has clients buying his guide from all over the world--which brings me to this event.

Ryan and the W Hotel Scottsdale will be collaborating on an event on Thursday April 28th. It will be a rooftop workout focusing on toning for the summer followed by a special happy hour. There will also be a live DJ during the workout.

The event will start at 5 PM for a registration and mix and mingle. It will be followed the one-hour workout from 6-7, then a happy hour at the W from 7 to 9.

Event cost = $10.00 admission

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thrive-with-ryan-read-pop-up-work-out-tickets-45034818354

7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

The Fifth Annual Chalk Art Festival

The fifth annual Chalk Art Festival is taking place at Tempe Marketplace and Westgate Entertainment District THIS Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See chalk artists create incredible chalk artwork on canvases. The public will have a chance to vote on their favorite mural online, and one lucky fan per venue will win the mural they vote for.

Inspired guests can head over the KidsZone and community participation mural area, where kids and adults can get in on the artsy fun. Participation in the KidsZone and community participation areas is FREE and pastel chalk and artist instruction will be provided at no cost.

The festival offers an opportunity for fans to take home their favorite piece. From Saturday, April 28 through Saturday, May 5, the public will have the chance to vote on their favorite mural at www.azbizarts.org. One lucky fan per venue will win the mural they vote for

All other murals will be auctioned off online at www.azbizarts.org.

For more information about the Chalk Art Festival, visit www.tempemarketplace.com and www.westgateaz.com.

Chalk Art Festival

Saturday, April 28

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2 locations

Tempe Marketplace: 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Westgate Entertainment District: 6751 N. Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

Healthy LifeStars Announces 4thAnnual Step-a-Thon

Healthy Lifestars, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping today's youth fight childhood obesity by promoting active, healthy lifestyles at a young age, recently announced the dates for its annual Step-a-Thon. From April 22 through 28, children and adults alike are encouraged to be healthy and active by logging the most steps for one consecutive week. The weeklong event culminates in a "Healthy Hike" up Papago Mountain, 625 N. Galvin Parkway, at 8:00 a.m. on April 28. Funds raised will be used to help combat childhood obesity by supporting underserved children and organizations wishing to join the Healthy LifeStars program.

Registration is free for participants 17 and younger and adults 18 and up are only $25, with the first 200 to register receiving a free T-shirt. The first 50 children (17 and under) to register will also receive a free pedometer.

For more information or to register, visit: http://healthylifestars.org/rsvp-healthyhike2/

Healthy Hike 2018

April 28 at 8:00 a.m.

Trail: Papago Mountain, 625 E Galvin Parkway.

Healthy walking and hiking tips with kids:

Bring plenty of snacks.

When starting, hike short distances and commit to traveling at a child's pace.

Let your kids invite a friend along. (Adults become boring. Peers are cool.)

Let kids participate in hike planning.

Emphasize fun: play games, look for treasure, and try geocaching.

Healthy LifeStars

1645 E. Missouri Ave.

Ste. 330

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-252-3454

Website: www.healthylifestars.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/healthy.lifestar

Cinco de Mario, Scottsdale: Party Time with Mario Lopez

TV star, Emmy Award winner, New York Times Bestselling Author and businessman Mario Lopez, presents his own twist on Cinco de Mayo, and is throwing a party -- Cinco de Mario -- at Scottsdale Civic Center Plaza Sat., May 5 from 11am-6pm.

Sponsored by the City of Scottsdale and Experience Scottsdale, Cinco de Mario offers something for everyone including:

Authentic Mercado. Attendees can shop for Mexican gourmet goods in a farmer's market-like setting featuring a handmade tortilla station, carne and pollo asada stations, ceviche bar, a salsa section, and desserts as well as arts, crafts, and local artists painting new and unique pieces live onsite.

"Saved By The Bell" Look-a-Like Contest. Attendees are encouraged to impress "A.C. Slater" himself with their dimples and costumes resembling beloved characters from the '90s hit TV show. Winners of the contest will receive tickets to screenings of "Extra TV," "Ellen," "Steve Harvey," or other popular shows.

The Mansion VIP Tent. Enjoy the Kentucky Derby in a special Derby-themed VIP tent, complete with Mint Juleps, screening of the historic races, and a Churchill Downs vibe.

Vino Rosé Experience. Sip samples of the best rosé wine in a fun and casual environment. A tasting pass is $20 for 8 samples.

Hopping Around Experience. Sample delicious craft beer, play a game of cornhole and take in the event from the Hopping Around tent. A tasting pass is $20 for 8 samples.

Live Entertainment. Attend a hilarious Cholofit Yoga class by comedian Franky Quinones, whose YouTube series "Cholofit Workout" has garnered over 2 million views. Plus, local musicians take the stage throughout the day culminating in a national music act hosted by actor, taco shop owner, and now donut impresario, Danny Trejo.

Kids Zone. The Kids Zone features a craft area, where kids can learn the fine art of making papel picado, jump on rides, and play games.



Tickets. Tickets on sale soon. General Admission is $20 online in advance, $30 at the gate. The Mansion VIP tickets are $100 online in advance and include 5 drink tickets, private bar, upgraded food available for purchase, lounge furniture and upgraded restrooms. VIP + Mario Meet-and-Greet tickets are $250 online in advance and include a Meet-and-Greet with Mario Lopez, complementary drinks and food, high end lounge furniture and upgraded restrooms. Kids 12 and under are free.

Tickets in advance at www.CincoDeMario.com

AAWL: Sun safety for your pet!

Sun and summer safety is just as important for Fido as it is for you

Dogs can get sunburned, especially if they have short hair.

SUNSCREEN- Did you know dogs can get sunburned? Use a fragrance-free, gloopy-style sunscreen on your short-haired pup to protect them from UV rays

Walk safely

o Place your hand on the asphalt or concrete for five seconds. If it's too hot for you to do that, it's too hot for your pup to walk on it for an extended period of time. Don't rely on your dog's reaction to the hot asphalt to tell you if it's too hot.

PAW BALM- Your doggo's paw pads can handle lots of tough surfaces, but hot sidewalks aren't one of them. You might also want to apply a paw pad balm to your dogs' feet from time to time to keep them from cracking with the changing, drier weather as well.

WATER- Dogs need water approximately 1 oz. per pound on a typical day. On a hot day, you wouldn't be crazy to double that! If go hiking with your 50-pound dog, you'll want to have AT LEAST 75 ounces of water with you!

For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

The Original Taste Event

The Original Taste Event at the Scottsdale Waterfront benefitting the Executive Council 70 Charities on Saturday, April 28th.

The Original Taste, Arizona's premier food and beverage celebration, returns to the Scottsdale Waterfront in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Presented by the Executive Council Charities, the event brings together more than 40 of the Valley's best restaurants, more than 100 wines from around the world, select brands of beer and premium spirits, entertainment and a not-to-be-missed scene all in support of local youth charities.

This is a 21-and-older-only event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.theoriginaltaste.com or call 480-420-3270

The Original Taste-Benefitting the Executive Council 70 Charities

Saturday, April 28th

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scottsdale Waterfront

Recipe:

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients:

1.5 cups Charred sweet corn

.5 cup Heavy cream

2tbls tajin Aioli

pinch queso fresco

1/4 lime wedge grilled

garnish with cilantro

Directions: Combine all ingredients and garnish with fresh lime wedge and cilantro.

Radix Law-Teacher Walkout legal

Radix Law helps businesses, individuals, and families in Phoenix and throughout Arizona with their corporate and business law, bankruptcy, taxation, asset protection, wills, trusts, and estates, and litigation needs. The firm is located at the Kierland Commons in Scottsdale.

For more information, visit www.radixlaw.com.

Radix Law

15205 N. Kierland Blvd. Suite #200

Scottsdale, Arizona 85254

(602) 606-9300

