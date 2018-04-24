Free healthy hike with kids announced in Phoenix

We all know how important it is to instill healthy habits in children. So it becomes part of their everyday life.

That's why Healthy Lifestars, a local organization is hoping to get kids active at a young age.

This weekend, they are hosting a free healthy hike event called the Step-a-Thon.

From Apr. 22 through Apr. 28, children and adults alike are being encouraged to be healthy and active by logging the most steps for one consecutive week.

The Healthy Hike event will take place at Papago Mountain, which starts at 8 a.m.

According to organizers, funds raised during the event will be used to help combat childhood obesity.

Registration is free for participants children 17 and younger. For adults 18 and up, registration cost $25, with the first 200 to register receive a free T-shirt.

Organizers say the first 50 children (17 and under) to register will also receive a free pedometer.

