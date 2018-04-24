The Phoenician debuts new, three-story spa with rooftop pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

In need of a spa day? Looking for some rest and relaxation? Head to The Phoenician’s brand-new spa and get ready to be amazed!

The three-story facility is part of the iconic resort’s three-year transformation that will be completed later this year.

From a rooftop pool offering 360-degree views of the resort to a dry bar for blowouts and styling, there are many special features at the new spa!

The Phoenician Spa has 24 treatment rooms including a tranquility suite for couples, a quiet relaxation room for rest and meditation, vitality pool with views of the property and Camelback Mountain, and an aromatherapy blending bar.

You can also find a full-service nail salon and a fitness center for personal training and movement studio in the nearly 40,000 square foot space.

The spa is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m.

If you want to make an appointment, call 480-423-2452.

Interested in browsing the spa menu or learning more about the facility? Head to the spa's website to find out more!

