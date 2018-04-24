GUIDE: Sun and summer safety tips for dogs

Every summer, we usually get reminded to use some sunscreen whenever we get outside. But did you know that sun safety isn't just for humans? Dogs can also get sunburned, especially if they have short hair.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

The Arizona Animal Welfare League has some tips for everyone to keep dogs cool and safe this summer.

Use a fragrance-free, gloopy-style, kid-friendly sunscreen to protect their bellies and other exposed areas

Walk safely. Place your hand on the asphalt or concrete for five seconds. If it's too hot for you to do that, it's too hot for your pup to walk on it for an extended period of time.

Don't rely on your dog's reaction to the hot asphalt to tell you if it's too hot.

Also, you may want to use paw balm on your dog's paw pads to keep them from drying out and cracking, which can be painful

Get plenty of water. You probably drink more water during the hot summer months. So should your pet!

Dogs need approximately one ounce of water per pound of body weight on a typical day.

For more information on summer safety and the AAWL, click here.

