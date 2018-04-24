The Original Taste returns to Scottsdale Waterfront

The Original Taste, a premier culinary event, returns to the Scottsdale Waterfront in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.

Presented by the Executive Council Charities, the event brings together more than 40 of the Valley's best restaurants, more than 100 wines from around the world, select brands of beer and premium spirits, entertainment, all in support of local youth charities.

On April 28, around 4,000 are expected to attend the Original Taste. However, you can have a sneak peek of the delicious food that is going to be there with this Mexican street corn recipe.

Mexican street corn:

1.5 cups of charred sweet corn

.5 cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of tajin aioli

A pinch of queso fresco

1/4 lime wedge grilled

Garnish with cilantro

For more information on the 21-and-older event, visit www.theoriginaltaste.com.

