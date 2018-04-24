Fire flares back up at Phoenix apartment complex; 5 people displaced

Firefighters battled two first-alarm fires at a Phoenix apartment complex within 24 hours. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters battled two first-alarm fires at a Phoenix apartment complex within 24 hours.

Late Monday night, a fire sparked up at the Resort on 27th near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to Phoenix fire Capt. Larry Subervi, the fire was increased to a first alarm for additional resources. Firefighters quickly cleared the involved apartments and confirmed that there were no trapped or injured occupants.

In total, just about 30 firefighters extinguished the fire around 10:30 p.m.

The fire affected three apartment units, the main unit where the fire started, the unit above had smoke damage and the unit below had significant water damage, Subervi said.

Five people were displaced by the fire. A crisis response team was working with the displaced occupants for a place to stay.

Subervi said firefighters did an excellent job of controlling the fire from spreading to an adjacent building that housed 18 other units.

Around 4 hours later, the fire flared back up again, requiring a first-alarm assignment for additional resources, Subervi said.

Once again, 30 firefighters controlled the fire which was in the attic of the building that had previously caught fire. None of the affected apartments had an active fire, Subervi said.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

