St. Mary's Food Bank helping families during teacher walkout

St. Mary's Food Bank said it plans to step up efforts to help those less fortunate during the planned teacher walkout on Thursday, April 26.

The Phoenix-based food bank said it gives out more than 7,000 after-school meals every day to at-risk kids at more than 150 locations around the state. More than 100 of those locations won't be affected by the walkout. The organization is working to replace the school locations with temporary sites so kids can still receive food.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona schools in crisis]

St. Mary's said it plans to increase meal production by 25 percent to around 9,000 per day if schools remain closed beyond Friday, April 27.

[RELATED: Arizona school districts release plans for teacher walk out]

For families who don't participate in the normal feeding program and are looking for emergency food for their kids, they can visit the food bank's website to see a list of agency partners that will provide an emergency food box.

[RELATED: Valley businesses offer child care during teacher walkout]

The food bank at both of its Valley locations will provide grab-and-go children's meals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Families can also obtain an emergency food box at both locations in addition to the children’s meals.

[RELATED: Tempe Elementary to lean on staff, substitutes to continue classes through walkout]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.