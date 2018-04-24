School districts try to hire for next school year amid looming teacher walkout

AJSD is still deciding whether or not it will close during the teacher walk out. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

As teachers get ready to strike, demanding raises and more money for education, school districts are struggling to fill open jobs.

There are hundreds of vacant teaching positions around the state, 30 at the Apache Junction Unified School District. The district held a job fair Monday evening to try and fill those spots.

"It is becoming increasingly more difficult to find teachers, and it's not because people don't have the heart or don't have the passion for it," said Dr. Anderson.

Jackie Estrada wants to fill one of those open positions but knows she’s chosen a very chaotic time to start a career in education.

"It's just so confusing and complicated," said Estrada.

"It's kind of on the cusp of big change," said Simons. "I feel like I'm kind of riding the wave right now of something really exciting for the future."

Starting salary at Apache Junction Unified School District is about $34,000. Anderson says without the state giving her district any more money to pay teachers, she's had to find other ways to attract new hires.

"One of the things that we've done recently is adopted hard to fill stipends, so that for some of those positions such as math, science, special ed, that we're giving additional monies to those positions because we know they're more difficult to fill," said Anderson.

Despite the current state of education, many applicants have chosen to continue teaching anyway.

"I've been in the business about 22 years. There usually is a teacher shortage and it's one of those things where you need to be in the business for the right reasons. And that's for the children," said Creighton Bourland, who applied for a history teacher position.

AJSD is still deciding whether or not it will close during the teacher walk out. It plans to make the announcement Tuesday morning.

