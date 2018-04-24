Budget, tax cuts led teachers to threaten strike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It was like a train wreck in slow-motion. The series of events that led to Thursday's threatened state-wide teacher "walkout" were a decade in the making. They started with the Great Recession and ended with Gov. Doug Ducey's offer of a 1 percent pay raise.

In 2009, state lawmakers had little choice but to slash education spending. No state agency was immune from the dwindling tax receipts that resulted from the bursting housing bubble, stock market crash and massive job losses that were clobbering the economy.

Three years later, state spending on schools was still dropping, from $4,427 per student in 2009 to $3,814 in 2012.

"We also used to do school construction and building renewal funds and that's been pretty much eliminated," said Dave Wells, who is the research director at the Grand Canyon Institute, which is a non-partisan think tank that provides research on education issues.

Wells says state leaders never really got serious about restoring education funding, even as the economy improved. What lawmakers did do was continue to cut taxes for corporations and special interests.

The last big education budget cut occurred in 2015, which was Gov. Doug Ducey's first year in office. Lawmakers cut $123 million from non-classroom school funding. Since then, they have increased the amount of education spending, but they have also added tax cuts. Some were aimed at families with children in private school. Others directed to owners of private planes, organizers of sporting events and owners of fine art.

Democrats estimate the tax cuts enacted since 2015 will cost the state about $87 million per year for the next three years.

"We're in a pretty significant, tight austerity budget situation and it's made it really hard to fund education the way it ought to be funded," said Wells.

When adjusted for inflation, school funding remains below the 2009 levels, according to budget stats from the Joint Legislative Budget Staff at the Arizona legislature. You can find those statistics here.

The result is that public school teachers have voted in favor of a statewide walkout, which is set for Thursday. Meantime, Gov. Doug Ducey is pushing lawmakers to vote for his plan to give teachers a 20 percent raise over three years.

