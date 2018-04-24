UPDATE: 'Peaches' the kidnapped pony has been found!

For Peaches' mate Major, her disappearance has been hard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Whitess believes the kidnappers lead Peaches through the hole in the fence and then down the alleyway near 36th Avenue and Bethany Homes Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

We have an update on a pony named Peaches who was kidnapped from her Phoenix yard. She's been found!

"She is a sweet pony," said Ann Whitess, who has owned the animal for 15 years.

When Whitess went to feed Peaches on Saturday morning, she made a startling discovery. The pony was gone!

Whitess searched the yard and alley behind her house. That's when she noticed her fence.

"When I turned around, I noticed straps holding the fence back on this side, and that's when it dawned on me, 'my God, someone stole her!'" said Whitess.

Whitess believes the kidnappers led Peaches through the hole in the fence and then down the alleyway near 36th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"That's the million-dollar question. Why? You can go to the auction and pick up a pony for a couple hundred dollars," said Whitess.

Her owner was extremely concerned about Peaches' health and safety. "She's on daily medications and a strict diet and needs her feet tended to every four weeks," said Whitess.

Peaches' disappearance was also hard on her mate, Major.

"The first night, as soon as the sun went down, he was screaming for her as if to say, 'Where are you? You're supposed to be home,"' said Whitess.

Well, all's well that ends well.

On Monday night, Peaches was found on the reservation near 78th Avenue and Baseline.

She's safe and in good condition, and was being brought back to her home on Tuesday afternoon.

