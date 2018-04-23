Student calls teacher walkout 'selfish,' says it causes major disruptions to learning

Her school, Copperwood Elementary, will be closing Thursday and Friday because of the walkout. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“When I first heard about the walkout I felt like it was an extremely selfish decision made by the state’s most selfless people,” said Lillian Santa Cruz.

It was a powerful statement by the eighth-grader, who instead of getting excited about her eighth-grade graduation, is worrying about if she can graduate at all.

“I feel like we got the bad side of all of it,” said Lillian.

And here’s why. Her school, Copperwood Elementary, will be closing Thursday and Friday because of the walkout. Their eighth-grade graduation is still scheduled for May 22, but she said there are mandatory days at the end of the school year students have to attend to get their diplomas. Those now must be made up after the graduation ceremony on specific dates the school just decided on, and Lillian won't be here.

“We have a planned and paid for vacation on the days when the makeups are scheduled to be,” she said.

Lillian said the school hasn't offered any other solution to those mandatory days but said she knows several classmates who are in the same bind.

“A lot of my friends won’t be here for those makeup days so we’re missing those days of learning," she said.

The eighth-grader said she supports teachers getting the raise, but feels the walkout has gone too far, forcing families to scramble to find childcare this week.

“We’re old enough to stay home but I do have friends whose parents are taking off because their siblings are not old enough to stay home alone,” said Lillian.

She believes the walk-ins and “Red for Ed” social media awareness were very effective, without causing major disruption to classroom learning. She’s now calling on the government to figure out this mess that's affecting hundreds of thousands of students like her.

“I do think they need the raise and I think we need to find the money to give them that raise. However, I feel like walking out on us is not the way to do it at all,” said Lillian.

