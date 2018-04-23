PHONE DIRECTORY: Arizona school districts

Updated:

Type Ctrl-F to bring up a search box for this page in your web browser. Type the name of your district to search. If you're on a mobile device, use your browser's "Find in page" option.

Note: The directory might take a few seconds to load. Please be patient.

APP USERS: Click here for the directory of Arizona school districts.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Schools in Crisis]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.