POLL: Would you support a tax increase to fund teacher salaries?

Teachers argued the plan did not meet their demands for a dedicated funding source and increases for support staff. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Teachers argued the plan did not meet their demands for a dedicated funding source and increases for support staff. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Arizona teachers are planning a mass walkout, starting Thursday. Anticipating potentially crippling personnel shortages, districts throughout the state are planning ahead and announcing closures.

Arizona's Family reporter Derek Staahl sat down with Arizona Superintendent of Schools Diane Douglas Monday afternoon to discuss the action, its potential ramifications for teachers and students, and possible funding solutions, including a tax increase.

