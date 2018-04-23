Evacuation warning lifted for residents near Indian Meadows wildfire

The Indian Meadow fire had burned around 100 acres. (Source: 3TV/CBs 5 News)

Coconino County Sheriff Officials have issued an evacuation warning to nearby communities. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A wildfire burning north of Flagstaff has grown to 100 acres. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff Department have lifted an evacuation warning for residents living in the Woodland Ranch community situated North West of Flagstaff near the town of Valle.

Coconino County Sheriff spokesman, Jon Paxton, said the evacuation warning was lifted at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Paxton said investigators believe the fire was began when someone burning yard trimmings at a home in the Woodland Ranch neighborhood and the fire grew out of control.

Arizona State Forestry spokesperson, Tiffany Davila, said crews attacked the Indian Meadow fire and made good progress in containment.

Davila said firefighters have pushed the fire away from homes that were threatened by the flames earlier. One home was destroyed in the fire.

The fire is estimated to be around 100 acres.

Davila said a pair of DC-10 heavy air tankers were called in to assist with firefighting efforts.

[Special Section: Arizona Wildfires]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.