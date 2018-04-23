Family located after toddler found wandering alone in Phoenix apartment complex

Police have located the family of a toddler after he was found wandering alone in a Phoenix apartment complex.

The little boy is between 2 and 3 years old and was found at a complex in the area of 45th and Virginia avenues, which is between Thomas Road to the north and Sueño Park to the south.

Officers responded to a report of a child wandering the complex at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Department of Child Services and detectives responded to the apartment complex where the child was originally located, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

[PDF: Phoenix PD's flyer]

It was reported that there was a miscommunication between family members as to who was caring for the child, Fortune said.

The little boy was reported as Hispanic, about 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 40 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

The child was wearing a blue shirt with a large Puma logo on the front and a smaller one the left sleeve. He also had on red, white and blue plaid shorts, and yellow socks.

[PHOTOS: Picture 1 | Picture 2]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.