Loyalty rewarded: Cardinals season ticket holder receives all-access pass to the 2018 NFL Draft

For Scottsdale’s Bob Fischer, there’s nothing like being a Cardinals season ticket holder.

“They always make sure they always have guys who play the game the right way,” said Fischer, a transplanted New Yorker who now calls the Valley home. “I’ve always admired that and it makes it easy to support a team like that.”

For 14 years, Bob, his wife Marcia and a core group of loyal and diehard friends have been woven into the fabric of the Big Red Sea.

“We got together with a group of guys and their wives early on and we’ve stuck together,” said Fischer. “We get together outside so it’s like our own little club. We enjoy it and it keeps the camaraderie going. It’s important to us and makes the whole thing enjoyable.”

This week, Fischer’s loyalty will have its rewards. He’s been selected by the Cardinals to represent the team at the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas. For the fifth consecutive year, 32 season ticket members – one representing each team – will receive the ultimate NFL Draft experience courtesy of The Membership Club, an NFL league-wide benefits program.

“It was obviously a mind-blowing experience,” said Fischer reflecting on getting a call from the Cardinals that he had been selected. “To find out I’m going to be there and pointing my finger at the Cardinals first-round draft choice – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Hand-selected by each club, Fischer and 31 other season ticket holders will help kick off festivities and receive behind-the-scenes access to 2018 Draft celebrations in Arlington. The experience begins on Wednesday, April 25, with a Welcome Reception featuring the head of officiating Al Riveron, and a special “You Make the Call” session. On Thursday, it continues with a breakfast to kick off Draft Day and an exclusive invite to the NFL Draft Luncheon, featuring an assortment of NFL legends.

“I’m representing an entire group of fans who have been loyal through the years,” said Fischer. “Hopefully I don’t disappoint them.”

Fischer will receive a custom team jersey with “Draft Day” on the nameplate, walk the Red Carpet with NFL prospects, and hand deliver the official New Era Draft Caps to the NFL Draft Theater.

“The whole place has to be electric I’m sure,” said Fischer. “I’m sure I’ll get caught up in the moment. Hopefully, I don’t fall on my face literally and figuratively. It’s going to be a very exciting moment to be there.”

The V.I.P. access continues when this select group of fans will deliver a customized No. 1 Nike jersey from backstage to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as picks are announced. These season ticket members will also have the opportunity to visit their respective Team Lockers in the NFL Draft Experience.

“You can’t buy your way into this,” said Fischer. “And I still don’t know how, with 60,000 season ticket holders, how I wound up being selected but I’ll take it, that’s for sure.”

