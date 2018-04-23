PD: Woman arrested after running over man in Tolleson neighborhood

A woman has been arrested after Phoenix police say she ran over a man following an argument in Tolleson Sunday night.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. near the area of 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a man suffering from critical injuries in a greenbelt area within the neighborhood.

[PDF: Original police report on 20-year-old Lakeisha Bonner]

The woman, who was the driver, remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

Detectives determined that the driver, identified as Lakeisha Bonner, 20 and the victim, 21-year-old Gabriel Angel Morales were associates.

According to Phoenix police, Bonner had been driving the victim around on errands.

When Bonner dropped Morales off in the neighborhood, Bonner told police that Morales assaulted her and stole her wallet before fleeing on foot.

Bonner was driving through the neighborhood searching for Morales when she struck him with her vehicle.

Morales was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Bonner was later arrested and booked for one count of manslaughter.

