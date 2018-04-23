GRAPHIC VIDEO: Dog runs off I-17 after being hit by car

A large dog was hit by car on Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Monday morning. (Source: Arizona Dept. of Transportation)

A large dog was hit by a car on Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Monday morning.

The dog was running northbound on the shoulder of the southbound lanes near Seventh Street at approximately 8:30.

An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper on a motorcycle attempted to get the dog off the freeway but it jumped over the wall that divides the southbound and northbound lanes.

That is when it was hit by a car that was traveling northbound.

The dog was knocked down briefly but then ran off the freeway into a residential area.

No additional information is available on the incident.

