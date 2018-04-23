As Seen on GMAZ: April 23

OHSO Gilbert Grand Opening

It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since OHSO Brewery & Distillery announced it was opening a location in downtown Gilbert. The wait is almost over.

The brewery announced the new location on the northeast corner of Gilbert and Vaughn will open Monday, April 23.

It'll be OHSO's fifth location in the Valley. The original launched in Arcadia in 2011, and has been followed by others in north Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Sky Harbor.

OHSO Gilbert will brew on-site and offer a full food menu.

For more information: http://ohsobrewery.com/gilbert/

Gilbert

Grand Opening on April 23rd

335 N. Gilbert Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Tel: 602-900-9004

Hours:

Mon-Thur: 11am to Midnight

Fri: 11am-1:30am

Sat: 9am-1:30am

Sun: 9am to Midnight

Top Doc Issues: Southwestern Autism Resource & Research Center

In the April issue of Phoenix Magazine, its highly anticipated Top Doc issue, the magazine profiles the Southwestern Autism Resource & Research Center. The prevalence of autism has risen steadily in the U.S., since researchers first began tracking it in 2000. Resource centers like this one provides parents with much needed solutions in building a supportive community and helping to create an inclusive learning environment for the kids.

Autism affects 1 in 68 children nationally; early diagnosis is important because the sooner a child is diagnosed, the earlier they can begin receiving intervention and support

SARRC is one of the Valley's top resources for individuals and families affected by autism.

For newly diagnosed families, autism is overwhelming. SARRC's flagship program JumpStart is designed to teach new parents about autism and to help them "jumpstart" their child's early treatment program.

JumpStart empowers parents through group discussion, hands-on training and education over a six-week period. The program is offered in English and Spanish.

JumpStart and many other programs at SARRC for children, teens and young adults with autism are funded by proceeds from the Arizona Autism Speaks Walk

The Walk is held in partnership between Autism Speaks and SARRC and is the Valley's largest family-friendly autism event, uniting over 20,000 participants each year.

Join Autism Speaks and SARRC at the Arizona Autism Speaks Walk on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Tempe Beach Park. It's not too late to register and participate!

Half of all of the proceeds raised at the walk will remain local, benefiting programs at SARRC like JumpStart.

For more information: www.AutismSpeaksWalk.org/Arizona

Southwestern Autism Resource & Research Center

300 N. 18th Street, Phoenix Arizona, 85006

Phone: (602) 340-8717

Motivational Monday: Michael Morelli

Michael Morelli, CPT, RKC, OPT and CF-L1 Trainer, is the creator of HIIT MAX™ and one of the bestselling digital online fat burning programs for weight loss. He has also created a custom meal planning service to help people reach their potential through diet. He is currently writing a book, The Sweet Potato Diet, to simplify carb-cycling in an effort to make fat loss and long-term health accessible to everyone. He has built a community of over 4 million Instagram followers (on all of his channels), 110,000 Periscope followers, has helped over 300,000 people transform through his programs Fast Start Fat Loss, 7-Day Detox Drop and more!

To learn more: http://www.befit.com/expert/michael-morelli/

6min workout you can do to strength core, and burn fat, without thickening your waist.

\Mountain Climbers @ 30sec

Knees To Elbows @ 30sec

Planks @ 30sec

Bicycles @ 30sec

Rest 30-60sec

Repeat 3x

We are having a free HIIT MAX BootCamp on May 5th where Michael Morelli, can teach you these methods in person.







Glory Gains Gym

9171 E. Bell Rd. #102

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Website: www.glorygainsgym.com/

Thyroid: The Mystery Gland

Thyroid problems are very common

- Nearly 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease

- Thyroid disease can impact men and women, at any age

- Women are 5-8 times more likely to have thyroid problems. 10-12% of women will develop thyroid disease

- Overactive thyroid hyperthyroidism

- Underactive thyroid hypothyroidism

- Graves' disease, or Hashimoto's thyroiditis

Thyroid gland

Your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in your neck, just above your collarbone. Thyroid hormones control the rate of many activities in your body, such as:

- how fast you burn calories/body weight

- how fast your heart beats

- body temperature

- menstrual bleeding

- the body's use of other hormones and vitamins, and the growth and maturation of body tissues

The thyroid is controlled by the pituitary gland in the brain -- senses how much hormone is in the blood and adjust the production of hormones in the thyroid

- basic lab tests for thyroid function actually measure the brain hormone

Although the effects can be unpleasant or uncomfortable, most thyroid problems can be managed well if properly diagnosed and treated.

Common Thyroid Problems

1. Thyroid goiter

- any enlargement of the thyroid

- can occur with hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism with cancer and non-cancerous nodules

- most common cause of goiter is iodine deficiency-- less common with the use of iodized salt

- Multiple nodules in the thyroid are very common, but only about 5% of the nodules are a thyroid cancer

- Thyroid cancer rates have been increasing; we do not know why the overall rate has been increasing

2. Loss of thyroid tissue

Treatment of hyperthyroidism by radioactive destruction of thyroid tissue or surgical removal of thyroid tissue can result in hypothyroidism.

3. Antithyroid antibodies

- antibodies may cause decreased production of thyroid hormones because of thyroid destruction.

- These may be present in people who have other immune system diseases like Type 1 diabetes, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic hepatitis, or Sjogren's syndrome.

- Hashimoto's thyroiditis, the most common cause of hypothyroidism in an adult, occurs because of autoimmune destruction of the thyroid results in a decreased production of thyroid hormone

4. Medications--Some medications, particularly lithium for mood disorders or amiodarone for heart disease may cause drug-induced thyroid disease.

5. Graves' disease: The immune system produces antibodies that stimulate the thyroid gland causing over production of hormone

6. Toxic multinodular goiter: a nodule in the thyroid gland produces thyroid hormones all by itself, without regard to the signals from the brain.

7. Subacute thyroiditis: temporary inflammatory disorder of the thyroid gland

- there may be periods of increased thyroid hormone release due to the inflammation, causing excess thyroid hormone to be released.

- After the all the thyroid hormone has leaked out of the damaged tissue,

- a temporary hypothyroid period begins and can last 2-4 months. Usually 90% of people with this condition will go back to normal thyroid function without treatment.

- Pituitary adenoma: Abnormal cells in the pituitary gland causes independent TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) production that leads to over production of thyroid hormone.

8. Thyroid cancer

Symptoms of hypothyroidism

Excessive fatigue

Poor growth

Easy fatigue, exhaustion

Poor tolerance to cold temperatures

Constipation

Carpal tunnel syndrome (pain at the wrists and numbness of the hands)

Poor appetite

Weight gain

Dry skin

Hair loss

Intellectual ability worsens

Deeper, hoarse voice

Puffiness around the eyes

Depression

Irregular menstrual periods or lack of menstrual periods

Symptoms of hyperthyroidism

Insomnia

Hand tremors

Nervousness

Feeling excessively hot in normal or cold temperatures

Frequent bowel movements

Losing weight despite normal or increased appetite

Excessive sweating

Menstrual period becomes scant, or ceases altogether

Joint pains

Difficulty concentrating

Eyes seem to be enlarging

Symptoms of hyperthyroidism in the elderly may cause:

Worsening of angina (chest pain) in persons with heart disease

Worsening of shortness of breath in persons with heart failure

Muscle weakness, especially in the shoulders and thighs

Osteoporosis

Atrial fibrillation (abnormal fast heart rate)

When to Seek Medical Care for Thyroid Problems

Seek immediate attention at a hospital's emergency department if you have these signs and symptoms associated with thyroid problems.

Diagnosing Thyroid Problems

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) blood test: In most cases, this is the single most useful lab test in diagnosing thyroid disease. When there is an excess of thyroid hormone in the blood, as in hyperthyroidism, the TSH is low. When there is too little thyroid hormone, as in hypothyroidism, the TSH is high.

Thyroid Disease Facts

Fact: The symptoms of thyroid disease can mirror others making it difficult to diagnose.

Fact: The thyroid needs iodine to properly function. Americans have no problem with iodine intake, so taking extra iodine will not improve your thyroid health. It may actually trigger thyroid dysfunction.

Fact: Your yoga moves will not make your thyroid problems better. While being healthy and stress free are important, yoga cannot cure or prevent thyroid disease.

Fact: Undiagnosed thyroid disease may put patients at risk for certain serious conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and infertility.

Fact: Thyroid disease very treatable. There are medications that are available to help the thyroid function properly.

Fact: Aside from iodine, foods/supplements do not cause or treat thyroid disease

To learn more about the thyroid gland visit:

https://www.thyroid.org/

http://www.thyroidawareness.com/

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 288-0777

Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Queen of Clean: Cookware

Cleaning and caring for: Cast Iron, the new copper-type cookware, stainless steel, non-stick etc. To learn more: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/posts/10160249446570293

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

English Muffin Day

Hold Onto Your Nooks & Crannies - National English Muffin Day is April 23! You know how we love national food days around here, especially on a Monday! It's exactly what we need to get the week off to a good start! Well, today is National English Muffin Day, and sometimes there's nothing tastier than a warm English muffin dripping with butter.



Ever since making their triumphant arrival nearly 140 years ago, Thomas' English Muffins captured America's taste buds and hearts with their signature 'Nooks and Crannies' texture and breakfast has never been the same. This year, fans will once again have the opportunity to shout their love from the 'Nooks and Crannies' of their hearts in honor of this beloved breakfast icon mark your calendars for National English Muffin Day on Monday, April 23, 2018!

English Muffin Fun Facts and Stats:

Samuel Bath Thomas' bakery, The Muffin House, opened in New York City in 1880. The original oven still sits within its own "Nook & Crannies" behind a wall in the building today!

New York, California, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey reign supreme as the states with the highest sales of English muffins.

The trick for all those Nooks and Crannies is a highly guarded trade secret only a few people know what's behind a Thomas' English Muffin's goodness!

The five post popular English muffin toppings nationwide are butter and margarine, jelly or jam, eggs, cheese and bacon.

You can ruin the signature texture of Thomas' Nooks and Crannies by cutting an English muffin with a knife! The best way to split a Thomas' English Muffin is by gently separating the two halves with a fork (or your fingers!) to preserve the perfect Nooks and Crannies texture.

English muffins are actually a variety of the English crumpet not a muffin.

Thomas' iconic "Nooks and Crannies" slogan was introduced in a 1980s advertising campaign.

Today, Thomas' sells the No. 1 English Muffin and the No. 1 grocery store bagel in the U.S.

Recipes:

Smoked Salmon on an English muffin

Ingredients:

Thomas'® English Muffin

Smoked Salmon

Garlic Butter

Cream Cheese

Roma Tomatoes

Red Onions

Carpers and cracked black pepper