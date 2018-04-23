PD: Suspect in custody following barricade situation at Tempe apartment

A man is in police custody following a barricade situation at an apartment complex in Tempe.

The incident occurred early Monday morning near the area of East Broadway Road and the Loop 101.

According to Tempe police, the incident first started as an altercation between the suspect and his neighbor.

The incident escalated when the man threatened his neighbor with a gun.

The suspect was then taken into custody just before 6:30 a.m.

