PD: Man ejected, hospitalized after car torn apart in Phoenix crash

The man and driver's seat were ejected from the rest of the vehicle on impact. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is clinging to life after he was ejected from a crash that tore his vehicle in two, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road early Monday morning.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

The car was traveling westbound on McDowell Road at a high rate of speed, police said.

The man lost control for an unknown reason and crashed into a light pole in the northwest corner. The man and driver's seat were ejected from the rest of the vehicle on impact, police said.

The man was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor, police said.

The intersection of McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue was closed while police investigated the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.