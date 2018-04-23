Arson possible after abandoned home goes up in flames twice Sunday in Phoenix

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fire investigators are looking at the possibility of arson after an abandoned house caught fire for the second time Sunday in Phoenix.

Firefighters extinguished a fire for the second time at an abandoned house near 17th Avenue and Buchanan Street late Sunday night, Capt. Larry Subervi said.

The fire was balanced to a first-alarm fire due to a tree catching fire and spilling out into nearby structures, requiring additional resources.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Arson is being looked at as a possibility. However, it is too early to identify a definitive cause, Subervi said.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

