Kids in Gilbert train with former NFL players

In the East Valley, some boys and girls of all ages were mentored by a former Cardinals player and other former pros.

Stretches, sprints and sportsmanship were just a few lessons at the Arizona Youth Football Combine at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert.

Camp co-founder Damien Anderson says he had some other NFL alumni help him out in teaching the kids but he says they aren't even the real stars.

"Most importantly, we've got the families out here to have a great time and not only have a great experience but learn from the pros," Anderson said.

This is the youth football combine's second year. They work on speed, agility and staying safe.

"They're going to experience what it takes to get to the next level, find out their measurables, learn about the game of football, get timed in a 40, timed in a vertical jump, a broad jump," Anderson said.

And all these lessons are coming from the pros who have been there.

"Life is about work and I think this shows you in a fun and formative way and yeah you get to meet some guys that played in the NFL but it's a teaching moment to work together as a team," Anderson said.

Laurie and Daniel Lorentzen say they wanted their son to learn lessons that will come in handy both on the field and off.

"It's about teamwork, being able to work together as a group, not just in the game of football but in the game of life," said Daniel.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.