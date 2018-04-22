Dozens of Southwest flights delayed, canceled at Sky Harbor due to safety inspections

There were more than 60 delays at Sky Harbor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed because of safety inspections. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Southwest Airlines is grounding planes to inspect them and it's affecting flights in Phoenix.

But on Sunday, Southwest passengers like Brendan Sullivan were more than OK with the inconvenience of waiting around, even if it meant for almost 12 hours.

“A lot of people are definitely getting reassured that there’s a little bit more safety on their flight than prior to the check,” said Sullivan.

Last week’s fatal engine explosion on a Southwest plane prompted the FAA to order emergency checks, but Southwest said it voluntarily began engine inspections Sunday, the start of a 30-day process. The airline canceled about 40 of the nearly 4,000 flights. At least eight of those cancellations were at Sky Harbor, with more than 60 delays throughout the day.

[READ MORE: NTSB: Engine in deadly Southwest jet incident missing a fan blade]

“I’m supposed to leave at 5:20, then it went up to 6 p.m. and then now 6:55,” said Luzviminda Bunggay, who was trying to get to Sacramento.

Airport restaurants were slammed with a crazy number of customers.

“This morning at 9:30 we probably had about 400-500 people walk through,” said the manager of Chelsea’s Kitchen.

But overall passengers were thankful for the peace of mind before taking off.

“I’m willing to an extra hour or two for safety reasons,” said Jordan Van de Burg, as she waited to head home to Omaha.

And many used the extra time to find the best airport activities.

“We’ll do some airport shopping for sure,” said Van de burg.

“No problem, we’ll just go to the bar!” said two passengers.

So far Sky Harbor’s website lists at least 20 Southwest cancellations for Monday morning. You can check the status of your flight by heading to their website at http://www.skyharbor.com/Results/delayedflights.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.