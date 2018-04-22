Rattlesnake Fire burning in eastern Arizona is 82% contained

Fire crews have conducted burn out operations which have helped with containment. (Source: Facebook)

Hundreds of firefighters have made headway against a wildfire burning in eastern Arizona.

The Rattlesnake Fire is now 82 percent contained. As of Wednesday morning, it had burned 26,072 acres.

A May snowstorm and cooler weather have helped the firefighters make progress in containing the fire.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the fire lines are holding despite strong winds in the area.

The Rattlesnake Fire is burning about 20 miles southeast of Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"On Sunday aerial ignitions were utilized to successfully burn out the largest unburned interior island west of Forest Road 25," according to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team handling the fire. "Increased acreage reported today is a result of interior burning."

The team advised drivers to be ready for delays and temporary road closures along Forest Road 25 and the 309 Trail up to Highway 191,

Firefighters have said the fire is human-caused but it's still under investigation.

No structures are threatened.

No firefighters are hurt.

