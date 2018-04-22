DPS: Woman chased, spike stripped twice before being arrested

The woman finally came to a stop after she lost a tire, west of Elliot, according to DPS. (Source: ADOT)

The woman who led law enforcement on a chase that started west of Tonopah had drugs on her and "became combative" after being taken into custody.

Officials with Arizona Department of Public Safety identified the suspect Monday morning as 20-year-old Katherine Johnson of Little Rock, AR.

The chase happened Sunday. According to DPS, Johnson failed to stop on the eastbound Interstate 10 around milepost 88, which is a couple of miles west of 443rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Apparently, somebody called law enforcement about the vehicle and the stop was part of an "attempt to locate," DPS said.

Johnson continued east into the Phoenix area, where DPS said they used spike strips twice, once at the U.S. 60 transition and again at Baseline Road on the I-10.

Johnson finally came to a stop after she lost a tire, west of Elliot, according to DPS.

She was then taken into custody.

According to court documents, Johnson had 1.7 grams (less than half a teaspoon) of marijuana and "a glass pipe in her purse with marijuana residue," that she admitted was hers. There also were "several empty plastic bottles with marijuana" in her vehicle.

The probable cause for arrest statement, which indicates that the arresting officer believers her to be both an addict and "mentally disturbed," asserts that "Johnson [attempted] to harm [herself] by hitting her head," while at the DPS booking station in Phoenix.

"We placed her in a smaller cell for her safety and she became combative," court documents read. "She lunged at a trooper and got a hold of my arm leaving scratches and red marks. Force was used to secure Johnson in her cell ..."

She was later checked out by paramedics but refused any treatment.

Johnson is facing several felony charges including unlawful flight, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault on a police officer.

At her initial court appearance, Johnson indicated that she will be retaining her own attorney rather than have one appointed for her.

She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on May 7 for a status conference and then again on May 14 for a preliminary hearing.

