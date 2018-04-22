2 children, 4 adults injured in major crash in Phoenix

Several people, including two children, were injured in a major crash Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash was reported near 14th Street and Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The collision involved two vehicles, firefighters said.

Five children were in the crash. A 14-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, firefighters said.

A 37-year-old woman was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Three other adults suffered minor injuries and were transported as a precaution, firefighters said.

No additional information was immediately available.

