Man is overcome by heat, rescued off Camelback Mountain, per firefighters

The heat and the mountain proved to be too much for a man on Camelback Mountain and had to be rescued on Sunday.

Firefighters said the 51-year-old started hiking at 11 a.m., made it to the summit using the Cholla Trail and started cramping on the way down.

He nearly made it down the mountain but then couldn't walk.

Firefighters when they made it to him, he couldn't speak and had collapsed on the trail so they gave him an IV and other cooling measures.

Crews then took him down the rest of the way in a big wheel basket. When they got to the bottom of the mountain, he had recovered enough from the cooling and IV therapy that he was awake and speaking to first responders.

He was then taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

The high temperature for Phoenix was 94 degrees on Sunday, which is 7 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

