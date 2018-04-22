Mesa woman reunites with sibling after 40 years

A Mesa woman was reunited with her brother Sunday morning at Sky Harbor Airport after not seeing each other for 40 years. Rebecca Scott says her brother Jack Van Vorhis lost touch with her after he went off to war in Vietnam.

"Both of our mothers divorced our father," Scott said. "We lost touch and were never able to find out about each other until now."

"He used to be blond," she said as she waited at Sky Harbor Airport Terminal 3 for Van Vorhis's flight to arrive from Columbus, Ohio.

Scott says she would constantly search social media sites for her brother hoping she could reconnect. Van Vorhis says he remembered her often and spoke of his long lost sister to his children and grandchildren.

Finally, about a month ago, the two were able to reconnect on Facebook.

"I didn't think I'd see her again. I thought about her and talked about her numerous times," Van Vorhis said.

Scott says she wants to make up for lost time by showing off beautiful Arizona to her brother.

"We will probably visit the Grand Canyon and visit a few lakes," Scott said.

Van Vorhis says he has lakeside property in Ohio and has welcomed his sister to move to Ohio now that the two have found each other.

