Mesa company donates RVs to Run for the Fallen cross country relay event

Cruise America, the nation’s largest RV rental firm, has partnered with Run for the Fallen, a relay event that will span more than 6,000 miles across the United States to honor military service men and women who have lost their lives in the War on Terror.

The Arizona-based RV rental company donated the use of two RVs that will carry volunteers and staff across the country as they aid runners on the route for nearly four months. One RV has been wrapped in a custom design donated by Splinter Creative that features all 20,000 names of the fallen heroes that will be recognized throughout the run.

"Cruise America is honored to be part of such a powerful display of appreciation to our service men and women," said Cruise America Vice President Mike Stoner. "We have been a proud supporter of Run for the Fallen for the past few years and knew we wanted to contribute to their national tour this year."

The 6,100-mile trek kicks off on Saturday, April 7 at Fort Irwin in California and is scheduled to end August 5 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Run for the Fallen and will honor the service men and women from all branches of the U.S. military who have lost their lives in active duty or as a result of active duty since the War on Terror began.

Every mile, the relay team will stop at a pre-staked "Hero Marker" with an American flag and read aloud a short tribute to those fallen men and women. The event will bring runners from all over the country together to cross 19 U.S. states in 120 days.

"Words cannot adequately describe the appreciation we feel towards [sic] our generous supporters," said Run for the Fallen Founder and Executive Director George Lutz. "Cruise America plays an instrumental role in making this year’s event possible and will touch the lives of tens of thousands of people across the nation as we pay tribute to our country’s fallen heroes."

Run for the Fallen is organized in partnership with Honor and Remember, a nonprofit group dedicated to honoring the men and women of the U.S. military who have lost their lives in service to their country.

For more information about the Run for the Fallen, visit RunForTheFallen.org. For more information about Cruise America, visit CruiseAmerica.com.

Today is a super exciting day for us! We are heading out with @HonorRemember for America's Run for the Fallen, a 19 state, 120, 6K run honoring 20K fallen soldiers since the USS Cole. More info visit -> https://t.co/ar2LTg1TIK #run4fallen #proud pic.twitter.com/TfMJmgtYAf — Cruise America RV (@CruiseAmerica) April 7, 2018

