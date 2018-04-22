Girls trip! Phoenix travel agency specializes in vacations for ladies

Looking for a fun girls trip? Phoenix has a travel agency just for female vacations. Galcations specializes in planning and hosting trips for women. The agency offers both international and domestic group trips.

Galcations has two upcoming international trips to Italy and Cuba.

The 'Reflections of Italy' trip will be from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 and will visit Rome, Vatican City, Assisi, Perugia, Siena, Florence, Venice, Murano Island and Milan.

The 'Rediscover Cuba: A Cultural Exploration' will be from Jan. 16-23, 2019 and will give visitors a chance to discover Cuban culture.

Galcations is hosting a happy hour at Rott n' Grapes in central Phoenix on Tuesday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m. with more information on its upcoming Italy trip.

