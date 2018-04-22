Home Depot Debbie's tips on DIY paint sprayers

Using a Graco Paint Sprayer is a fun, productive and economical way to paint or stain any project. Graco sprayers are the first choice of painting professionals and DIY-ers. They are easy to operate, easy to clean and they are built in the USA.

Graco Tru Coat 360

Best for smaller home projects

Super smooth finish!

TruAirless Technology (no hose or straw to clean), no thinning required, 10 times faster than brushing

Four times faster than rolling

Refillable Flex Liner paint bag reservoir

Dual Speed Control (turn to high when spraying thick material, low when spraying thin material)

Holds slightly more ounces than a quart of paint

Easy to clean with water or mineral spirits

Graco Magnum Project Painter Plus

Great for larger projects

25 foot hose pulls paint directly out of 5 gallon bucket or paint container

Lightweight spray gun

Attach your Project Painter Plus directly to a garden hose with the power flush fitting that is included to quickly clean up the hose and sprayer

Many accessories available such as different size tips for different size projects: Power Roller attachment, Extra Flex Liners, etc.

Enjoy!

