Home Depot Debbie's tips on DIY paint sprayers

Using a Graco Paint Sprayer is a fun, productive and economical way to paint or stain any project. Graco sprayers are the first choice of painting professionals and DIY-ers. They are easy to operate, easy to clean and they are built in the USA.

Graco Tru Coat 360

  • Best for smaller home projects
  • Super smooth finish!
  • TruAirless Technology (no hose or straw to clean), no thinning required, 10 times faster than brushing
  • Four times faster than rolling
  • Refillable Flex Liner paint bag reservoir
  • Dual Speed Control (turn to high when spraying thick material, low when spraying thin material)
  • Holds slightly more ounces than a quart of paint
  • Easy to clean with water or mineral spirits 

Graco Magnum Project Painter Plus

  • Great for larger projects
  • 25 foot hose pulls paint directly out of 5 gallon bucket or paint container
  • Lightweight spray gun
  • Attach your Project Painter Plus directly to a garden hose with the power flush fitting that is included to quickly clean up the hose and sprayer
  • Many accessories available such as different size tips for different size projects: Power Roller attachment, Extra Flex Liners, etc. 

