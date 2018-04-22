90-degree highs return to the Valley

Warmer than normal daytime highs, dry conditions and light winds will be the weather story across Arizona for the next several days as high pressure dominates the area.

An area of low pressure tracking across Baja Sunday will bring high clouds to the state, but no rain is expected, and the clouds won't do enough to prevent temperatures from rising to the mid 90s around the Valley.

Another disturbance will bring clouds again into the area Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Otherwise, look for a high of 94 in Phoenix Sunday under partly cloudy skies. The low Monday morning is 68 with clear skies. Sunshine returns Monday with a high of 96. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 98. Temperatures will remain close to 100 for the remainder of the work week.

This stagnant weather pattern will allow ozone levels to rise. the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Health Watch for Ozone Sunday, with a High Pollution Advisory possible Monday and another Health Watch for Tuesday. Those who have respiratory issues or are especially sensitive to the effects should limit prolonged outdoor activity in Maricopa County during this time. You're also encouraged to reduce driving and the use of gas powered equipment.

