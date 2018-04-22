1 man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man in serious condition early Sunday morning.

According to Det. Nik Rasheta, the incident occurred near the area of Alma School Road and Main Street when an officer was traveling westbound on Main Street.

Rasheta said the officer was in a fully marked patrol vehicle when an adult male ran into the street blocking the officer's vehicle. The officer came to a stop as the male approached the driver side of the vehicle.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-involved shootings]

The officer got out of the vehicle and told the suspect to get out of the street. Rasheta said the suspect ignored the commands and aggressively approached the officer and the officer retreated backward, giving commands and drawing his weapon.

Rasheta said the suspect charged the officer, causing him to fire his service weapon. The suspect was struck and taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

No weapon was found on the suspect. The officer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

We are on scene for an Officer Involved Shooting that occurred early this morning at Alma School and Main just west. Officers are okay. PIO on scene and media staging will be South West corner near Fry’s parking lot. Traffic blocked west of intersection. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/vgOi7YsQuF — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 22, 2018

