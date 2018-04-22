As seen on GMAZ: Sunday, April 22, 2018

As seen on GMAZ: Sunday, April 22, 2018Posted: Updated:
Dr. Art Mollen
Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com
Sunday's Sweetheart
If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585. For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org.
Local Work
We get a rundown on the Valley's hottest jobs from Ryan Naylor with www.localwork.com.
Wally's Weekly Car Review
For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally
Executive Council Charities
4114 E. Indian Scholl Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
480-420-3270
Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot
@DIYDEBBIE
Healing of the Body & Mind
8282 W Cactus Rd Suite E-144
Peoria, Arizona 85381
www.healingofthebody.com
623-296-9485
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.