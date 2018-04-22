Red for Ed leaders use weekend to organize

Red For Ed leaders met with school educators, administrators and staff members across the state on Saturday to give "how to" instructions and ideas to organize a walkout and prepare their communities for it.

Noah Karvelis with Arizona Educators United said there were about a dozen planning meetings stretching from Tucson to Phoenix to Flagstaff on Saturday. He estimated at least 1,200 educators attended.

Karvelis or other Red For Ed leaders haven't released details of what the walkout will look like. Would teachers walk into class and then leave? Would they not show up to work at all?

Karvelis said "details are to be released shortly" which could come as soon as sometime Sunday and "we are working out the final pieces."

While educators prepare to walkout Thursday, April 26, parents and businesses are using their weekend to get organized too.

Makutu's Island in Chandler is offering a walkout discount starting Thursday.

AZ on the Rocks, an indoor rock-climbing gym in north Scottsdale, will host day camps. The business is charging $50 a child and requires registration and payment in advance. Management said refunds will be given if the walkout doesn't happen.

Stage Dreams Youth Theater is holding day camps for $50 a child too.

