Apache Junction man pleads guilty to sexually abusing teens

A 36-year-old Apache Junction man has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges related to sexual abuse of teenage girls.

Johnny Bollinger is scheduled to be sentenced May 15 in Pinal County Superior Court after pleading guilty Monday to 36 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of involving minors in drug offenses and six counts of disorderly conduct.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that investigators discovered sexually explicit material on Bollinger's laptop after he was arrested in March 2017 on disorderly conduct charges.

Girls later came forward and told investigators that Bollinger sexually abused them and documented the acts on camera. One girl said he gave her methamphetamine before sex.

Bollinger's wife, 40-year-old Paula Bollinger, awaits trial on charges of involvement in the abuse.

