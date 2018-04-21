Group gathers at Phoenix Starbucks to protest alleged racism

A group of protesters headed to a Phoenix Starbucks Saturday afternoon in response to national allegations of racism at the coffee chain.

Black Lives Matter organized the protest.

Demonstrators held signs, marching outside and standing inside the Starbucks near Taylor and First streets.

Signs read, "Boycott Starbucks" and "Not one more cup."

One protester was overhead saying, “They need a tall cup of conscience, not a tall cup of coffee." Others chanted, "No racism, no profiling."

This all stems from accusations of racial bias at some Starbucks stores.

At a Starbucks in Philadelphia, two black men were arrested for trespassing after they had asked to use the bathroom but were told it was for paying customers only.

The video of the arrest went viral, prompting a quick response from the company and CEO Kevin Johnson meeting with and apologizing to the two customers.

The store employee who called 911 is no longer with the company.

A California man also claims he was denied the use of a Starbucks bathroom right before employees granted access to a white man.

The company plans to close its 8,000 company-owned stores in the United States for the afternoon on May 29 to teach employees about racial bias.

Starbucks says it strives to create a "culture of warmth and belonging, where everyone is welcome."

“They need a tall cup of conscience not a tall cup of coffee.” Said by one of the protestors #azfamily pic.twitter.com/fbgirkJ0yr — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 21, 2018

People inside the Starbucks just watching...not sure what to do. Most continuing on with their day among the commotion #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Yn2wt6EFPK — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 21, 2018

