'Buckle up, buttercup,' other winning safety slogans light up ADOT freeway signs

“Buckle up, buttercup.” If you’re driving on Arizona’s freeways this weekend, be sure to check out those overhead signs for some important messages – and perhaps a chuckle or two. Three, actually.

The Arizona Department of Transportation, which has become known for its witty and often zeitgeisty safety messages, recently asked residents to submit suggestions and then asked people to vote for their favorites.

ADOT narrowed down the submissions to 15 finalists and then tallied more than 2,500 votes.

“Buckle up, buttercup,” which was entered by several, came out on top.

“Road rage gives you wrinkles” and “Camping in the left lane attracts bears” tied for runner-up.

All three messages will be on ADOT's signs through the state all weekend.

“It was very heartening to see so many people engaging with safe-driving messages during the contest,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a news release. “The purpose of placing these safety messages on overhead signs is to start conversation that will improve driver behavior and make the roads safer for all of us.”

ADOT uses the overhead freeway sign not only to inform drivers about incidents like crashes and drive times, but also to change driver behavior.

This is the second year ADOT has done the contest.

Last year's winning entries were: "That's the temperature -- not the speed limit" and "Single in HOV? Get a real date not a court date," according to a news release from ADOT.

2018 WINNERS

“Buckle up, buttercup.”

Tasha Anderson of Youngtown

Susan Henry of Glendale

Pete and Dianna Schoening of Peoria

Lily Hutt, a fifth-grader at Desert Willow Elementary School

“Road rage gives you wrinkles”

Christina Healy of Prescott Valley

“Camping in the left lane attracts bears”

Sterling Gavette of Phoenix

